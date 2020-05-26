India and China blame each other for confrontations along the Himalayas.

Trouble is brewing at the roof of the world.

India and China both claim territory along the Himalayas.

Their border dispute goes back decades.

The Indian military says in the first week of May, Indian and Chinese soldiers scuffled and threw stones at each other in the Pangong Tso lake and Naku La areas.

Chinese state media says Indian troops trespassed on Chinese territory, but India's government said its soldiers stayed on its side.

Satellite images appear to show both sides bolstering their presence along the Line of Actual Control separating the two armies.

So, why is this happening now?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Brahma Chellaney - professor of strategic studies at the Centre for Policy Research and former adviser to India's National Security Council

Adam Ni - specialist on China's foreign policy and security issues

Sumit Ganguly - distinguished professor of political science at Indiana University Bloomington

Source: Al Jazeera