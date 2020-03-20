The city at the centre of China's crisis reports no new cases for the second day in a row.

The world was stunned when China's government announced the shutdown of Wuhan, the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The blanket quarantine, designed to stop the spread of the disease, has never been tried on such an enormous scale in modern times.

Wuhan, in Hubei Province, is home to 11 million people. They have finally been allowed out of their homes after being stuck there for weeks.

Their suffering - and the government's gamble - seem to have paid off.

No new domestic cases were reported for the second successive day.

So should the rest of the world take the same measures?

And is China's experiment the model for us all?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Nicholas Thomas - specialist in Asian health security issues, City University of Hong Kong

Steve Tsang - director of the China Institute, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

Al Edwards - professor and immunologist, University of Reading in the United Kingdom

Source: Al Jazeera