Lebanon could soon have a new prime minister after the main political players reportedly reach an agreement.

It is almost a month since protests erupted across Lebanon. Yet a solution to the political crisis has not been reached.

There is some hope for a new government, after three parties nominated a former finance minister to be the next leader.

But that decision has led to people protesting outside Mohammad Safadi's house, calling him "a thief".

And demonstrators are still blocking roads in Beirut. They want the political system overhauled and the economy, and their lives, to improve.

So, is a new government the answer? And what about the calls to change the entire political system?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Kamel Wazne - Political analyst and economist

Jamil Mouawad - Political lecturer at the American University of Beirut

Habib Battah - Independent journalist and founder of news website Beirut Report

