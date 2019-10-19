Protesters are calling for their leaders to resign citing high unemployment, electricity shortages and corruption.

Outraged, defiant and united behind a demand for political change.

Lebanese people from all religious and political backgrounds are calling for the prime minister, president and other leaders to resign.

They say they want a revolution, many criticising their own political leaders - something unprecedented in a country divided by sectarianism.

The largest protests in years were sparked by tax reforms - including charging to use the social media service Whats App.

That plan was quickly scrapped but there are other, longstanding grievances, including high unemployment, constant electricity shortages, poor infrastructure and corruption.

The protests are a challenge to the unity government and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

He's blaming parties in his coalition for obstructing reforms required to unlock $11bn in aid pledged by international donors.

Are there hopes for meaningful political and economic change?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Maha Yahya - director, Carnegie Middle East Center

Rana Khoury - political activist

Sami Nader - economist and director, Levant Institute For Strategic Affairs

Source: Al Jazeera News