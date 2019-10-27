Donald Trump says Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi blew himself up during raid by US Special Forces in Syria's Idlib.

He was one of the world's most wanted men - a prized target for years.

The US President says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi - the leader of one of the most feared armed groups, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) - has been killed in northwest Syria.

Donald Trump says he committed suicide with explosives during a raid by US Special Forces.

Al-Baghdadi once ruled an area in Syria and Iraq - the size of the UK.

Under his watch, ISIL became one of the most brutal armed groups in modern history - carrying out mass killings, beheadings and rape campaigns.

What does Baghdadi's death mean for the internationally-designated "terrorist" group?

And is his self-declared 'caliphate' dream finally over?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Andreas Krieg - Assistant Professor, Defence Studies Department, King’s College London

Hiwa Osman - Iraqi Political Analyst

Source: Al Jazeera