Is President Ramaphosa's plan to stop rising assaults on South African women enough?

South Africa is one of the most unsafe places to be a woman, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who wants urgent action to tackle such violence.

The president has announced an emergency plan to stop rising assaults on South African women.

At a special sitting of parliament on Wednesday, Ramaphosa pledged $75m for a series of measures. He's also promised to make sure perpetrators are held responsible for carrying out killings and rapes.

But is that enough to protect women? And what are the root causes of the violence?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Mandisa Khanyile - Director of Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence.

Lizette Lancaster - Manager of the Crime and Justice Information Hub at the Institute for Security Studies.

Joleen Steyn Kotze - Senior research specialist in democracy, governance and service delivery at the Human Sciences Research Council.

Source: Al Jazeera News