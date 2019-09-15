The army chief and ruling elite have been refusing the protesters' calls to step down.

It's been more than five months since mass protests forced Algeria's long-serving President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down.

Since then, members of his former government have been resisting calls to also quit.

Demonstrators have held 30 consecutive weeks of rallies.

They want Bouteflika's former ministers and the army to give power to civilians, and to release detained opposition leaders.

The powerful military chief, Ahmed Gaid Salah, is urging people to support plans for a presidential election as soon as possible.

But the protesters want him and the ruling elite to go before any vote.

Can anything break the stalemate?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Youcef Bouandel - Professor of political science and international relations at Qatar University

Amel Boubekeur - Research fellow, School of Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences

Akram Kharief - Journalist at Middle East Eye

Source: Al Jazeera News