Israel's separation wall still stands and continues to affect the lives of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Fifteen years ago, the International Court of Justice ruled against Israel's separation wall. It said the state can't use the "right of self-defence" to build and maintain the barrier.

For Palestinians, it is a symbol of military occupation and an attempt by Israel to grab more land.

Once completed, the wall will stretch through the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem at a length of over 700 kilometres long.

It has affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. And the number of illegal Israeli settlements have gone up in the meantime.

Israel argues it's protecting itself. But at what cost to peace?

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:

Ammar Hijazi - Palestinian diplomat

Avi Bell - Senior fellow at the Kohelet Policy Forum

Diala Chehade - Former outreach officer for the Arab Region at the International Criminal Court

Source: Al Jazeera