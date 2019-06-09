The 2019 Women's Football World Cup has kicked off in France.

The world's best footballers are in France to fight for their sport's biggest prize.

The eighth edition of the Women's World Cup is being played in nine French cities over the next month.

Football's world governing body FIFA wants to reach a record one billion television viewers.

However, the world's best female footballer, Ada Hegerberg, won't be taking to the pitch.

Why isn't she playing? And is women's football finally emerging from the shadows of the men's game?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Tatjana Haenni - former head of Women's Football at FIFA and now head of Women's Football in Switzerland

Usher Komugisha - football journalist for Supersport

Rob Harris - football writer covering the tournament for The Associated Press news agency

Source: Al Jazeera