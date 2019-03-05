Venezuela marks six years since former president's death amid growing political crisis.

When Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez died on March 5, 2013, it sparked a series of events that are still playing out today.

His successor, Nicolas Maduro, continued the policies that his critics say have led to hyperinflation and widespread shortages of food and medicine.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido is demanding Maduro's resignation, but the president is refusing to go.

So, is there a way out? And what is Chavez's legacy?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Temir Porras - Former chief of staff for Maduro and foreign policy adviser for Chavez

Tom Long - Professor in South American politics, University of Warwick

Roderick Navarro - Coordinator for Rumbo Libertad, a Venezuelan opposition party

Source: Al Jazeera News