Scientists have gathered in Geneva to better regulate research into human genome editing.

Our genetic makeup has fascinated scientists and medical researchers for decades.

In recent years, there have been significant advances in the field of gene editing, which allows scientists to rewrite DNA.

Gene editing has been used to treat and prevent a number of disorders and diseases but some warn it could eventually be used to create what some have called "designer babies".

The medical world is divided over the application and regulation of the practice.

Last year, a scientist in China said he had created the world's first gene-edited babies, leading to global condemnation.

Scientists have gathered in Geneva this week to try and agree on uniform regulations for the use of gene-editing technology.

But how would officials enforce rules around DNA?

And what are the risks of gene editing?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Owen Schaefer - Biomedical ethicists

Sharon Begley - Senior science writer at STAT, a health-focused news website owned by the Boston Globe

Helen O'Neil - Lecturer in reproductive and molecular genetics at University College London

Source: Al Jazeera News