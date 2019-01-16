Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo was arrested in Abidjan in 2011 and charged with crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has acquitted the former president of Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo.

He was arrested in the capital Abidjan in 2011 and charged with crimes against humanity in connection with the violence that followed disputed presidential elections in 2010.

But after a three-year trial, judges said the prosecution failed to prove Gbagbo's involvement in the violence and ordered his release.

So, what will this mean for Ivory Coast and the ICC?



Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Jim Wormington - researcher, Africa Division of Human Rights Watch.

Gilles Yabi - political analyst and founder of the WATHI Think Tank.

Mark Kersten - deputy director of The Wayamo Foundation and author of 'Justice in Conflict: The Effects of the International Criminal Court's Interventions on Ending Wars and Building Peace.'

Source: Al Jazeera