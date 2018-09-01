Street protests have raged in Chemnitz as two migrants are arrested for the killing of a German man.

Chemnitz, a city in the eastern German state of Saxony, has seen a series of violent anti-immigrant protests.

The demonstrations began last Sunday after the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German man of Cuban origin and the subsequent arrest of two suspects - asylum seekers from Iraq and Syria.

Chanting slogans such as "Germany for Germans", the far-right protesters took to the streets to protest against the stabbing and reportedly gave Nazi salutes.

Police struggled to maintain control as fights broke out between right- and left-wing demonstrators who threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at each other.

The events have raised concerns that Chemnitz is becoming a stronghold for those with far-right views, exposing divisions in German society when it comes to the question of immigration.

In 2015, at the height of Europe's refugee crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed more than a million people into the country.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, seizing on concerns over what it saw as Merkel's open-door policy, became the country's main opposition political force, winning 92 parliamentary seats in last year's elections.

Is anti-immigrant sentiment growing in Germany?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Philipp Sauter - student activist and anti-fascism campaigner

Cynthia Miller-Idriss - professor of education at the American University

Mona El Omari - political activist and community educator

Source: Al Jazeera News