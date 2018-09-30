Key players voice support but previous attempts to resolve the three-year conflict have ended in disappointment.

The United Nations' latest attempt to bring the warring sides in the Yemen conflict to the table failed last week when Houthi rebels did not make it to Geneva, blaming travel restrictions.

But the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has refused to give up and is hopeful that a new round of talks can now take place.

The UAE, which backs the Yemeni government, says it will "fully support" Griffiths' efforts, with Yemen's foreign minister saying his government is willing to recognise the Houthis as a political entity.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the war began in 2015 and tens of thousands more are suffering from hunger and disease.

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Hussain Al Bukhaiti - journalist based in the Yemeni capital Sanaa

Andreas Krieg - assistant professor at the King's College London's Defence Studies department

Sabah Al-Khozai - lecturer at City of Bristol College, UK

Source: Al Jazeera News