Very few Rohingya have returned to Myanmar, and some of those that went back were tortured and thrown in jail, HRW says.

More than 700,000,000 Rohingya fled a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state last year to refugee camps in Bangladesh.

But very few have returned, and those that have, have not been welcomed back.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says some have been tortured and thrown in jail.

There are reports of interrogations at gunpoint, and of burns and electric shock treatment designed to force confessions that they were affiliated to the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, a group set up, in its words, to defend Rohingya against persecution by the Myanmar government and military, who have been accused of ethnic cleansing.

HRW has stressed the need for international protection before the mainly Muslim Rohingya will be able to return to Myanmar safely.

So, will the repatriation take place? Will the governments be able to guarantee the Rohingya's safety? And what is at stake?

