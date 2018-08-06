Government forces and rival rebels in South Sudan have signed another power-sharing deal.

The warring leaders in South Sudan are giving peace another chance.

Many ceasefire deals have been signed - and collapsed quickly.

Five years of war have killed tens of thousands and uprooted millions.

Now a second power-sharing agreement has been struck between President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar.

The president says he's confident this one "won't collapse".

So, is the agreement signed on Sunday finally the one that will end the civil war?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Deo Gumba - researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Kenya

Aly Verjee - visiting researcher, United States Institute of Peace

Ahmed Soliman - researcher with Africa programme, Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News