The Turkish lira is facing an unprecedented crash, losing more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

And its meltdown is rattling global markets. Turkey's Central Bank has stepped in with measures it hopes will reassure Turks and financial markets.

And the finance ministry says it has an action plan in place.

President Erdogan blames the crisis on what he calls economic terrorists, but he has been criticised for his influence over the economy.

What are the implications of the crisis in Turkey, at home and abroad?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Ozgur Unlukisarcikli, director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Dietrich von Kyaw, former German ambassador and permanent representative to the EU.

Ege Seckin, senior political risk analyst at the firm IHS Markit.

Source: Al Jazeera News