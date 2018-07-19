Arab Israelis denounce law that declares Israel as the nation-state of Jewish people.

Israel's parliament narrowly passed a law that defines the country as a Jewish state.

It gives only Jews the right to self-determination, discriminating against one-fifth of the population that includes nearly two million Arab Israelis and other minorities.

The law also demotes Arabic, leaving Hebrew the only official language.

The move has led to widespread anger, even among sections of the Jewish population. Arab Israelis are calling it racist and comparing it with apartheid.

So, what's in store for non-Jews? How will regional powers react to the controversial law?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Emmanuel Navon - Tel Aviv University

Mukhaimer Abu Saada - Al Azhar University, Gaza

Gil Hoffman - chief political correspondent at the Jerusalem Post

Source: Al Jazeera