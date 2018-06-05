A report by Amnesty International said there is strong evidence the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Raqqa violated international law and may have committed war crimes.
Hundreds of civilians were killed and thousands wounded by air strikes described as "disproportionate" and "indiscriminate", it sad. British and French forces were also involved, but the US was responsible for more than 90 percent of attacks.
Amnesty called on the coalition to investigate claims of violations, publicly acknowledge the scale of devastation, and compensate victims.
So can the coalition be held accountable?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Haid Haid - Syria consulting research fellow at Chatham House
Elias Farhat - military analyst and retired Lebanese army general
Joshua Landis - director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma
