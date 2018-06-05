Coalition forces fighting ISIL are accused of killing hundreds of civilians in the Syrian city.

A report by Amnesty International said there is strong evidence the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Raqqa violated international law and may have committed war crimes.

Hundreds of civilians were killed and thousands wounded by air strikes described as "disproportionate" and "indiscriminate", it sad. British and French forces were also involved, but the US was responsible for more than 90 percent of attacks.

Amnesty called on the coalition to investigate claims of violations, publicly acknowledge the scale of devastation, and compensate victims.

So can the coalition be held accountable?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Haid Haid - Syria consulting research fellow at Chatham House

Elias Farhat - military analyst and retired Lebanese army general

Joshua Landis - director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma

Source: Al Jazeera News