Coalition of far-right and anti-establishment parties ends months of political deadlock.

A very unusual coalition government has come to power in Italy.

Leaders of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the right-wing, anti-immigration League party have been sworn into office.

They want to revive Italy's sluggish economy by rejecting austerity and increasing spending.

The European Union is worried by the proposals and Italy's large debt.

So what will the government, led by law professor Giuseppe Conte, mean for Italy and the rest of Europe?



Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Federigo Argentieri - professor of political science, John Cabot University in Rome

Daniel Gros - director at the Centre for European Policy Studies

Nathalie Tocci - special adviser to EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini

Source: Al Jazeera News