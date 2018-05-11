Israeli raids on Iranian targets inside Syria have raised spectre of a military conflict and put region on edge.

Israel has launched its most ferocious attack inside Syria since the war of October 1973.

Israel said it struck dozens of Iranian positions in Syria in response to Iranian rocket fire on the Golan Heights, which Tel Aviv occupies.

Iran, a major ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said those claims were baseless.

The attacks came just days after US President Donald Trump walked out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a move long advocated by Israel.

Tehran and Tel Aviv have exchanged hostile rhetoric for years, but now there are signs of an open military conflict, putting the region on edge.

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Hamed Mousavi - professor of political science at the University of Tehran

Robbie Sabel - professor at Hebrew University in Jerusalem

Ali Vaez - director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group

Source: Al Jazeera News