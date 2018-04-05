Fifty years after the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, the world reflects on his life and legacy.

This week, the world has been honouring the memory of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

King had a dream to live in a society where people were judged by their character rather than the colour of their skin.

But that dream was shattered by an assassin's bullet on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. He was 39.

Five decades later, on the anniversary of his death, people across the US and the world paused to remember what happened and what King stood for.

How much progress have Black Americans made in the struggle to achieve racial and economic equality?

Presenter: Dareen AbuGhaida

Guests:

Reverend Bernard Lafayette - lifelong civil rights activist who was appointed by MLK to direct the Alabama voter registration project in 1962

Vincent Warren - executive director of The Centre for Constitutional Rights

Tami Sawyer - social justice activist and director of diversity and cultural competence at Teach For America

Source: Al Jazeera News