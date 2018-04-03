Anti-apartheid campaigner and ex-wife of country's first president Nelson Mandela died on Monday aged 81.

Outspoken. Defiant. Controversial.

Many called her "the mother of the nation".

Winnie Mandela was one of the most prominent leaders of the decades-long fight against white minority rule in South Africa.

When her husband, the late Nelson Mandela was in prison for 27 years - she became the face of the movement to bring equality and justice.

But years later, that image suffered when Winnie was convicted of involvement in the beating death of a suspected police informant.

The case was brought before the Truth and Reconciliation commission after the end of apartheid.

Throughout her life, Winnie Mandela inspired and fought for millions of poor South Africans.

But how will she be remembered?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Thembisa Fakude - researcher at Al Jazeera Centre for Studies and former chairman of the Foreign Correspondents Association of South Africa

Tokyo Sexwale - South Africa's former human settlement minister until 2013 and a former prisoner alongside Nelson Mandela

Ayesha Kajee - activist and writer who specialises in governance and development

Source: Al Jazeera News