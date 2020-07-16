We explore the challenges facing immigrant Filipino nurses on the front lines of New York's battle against COVID-19.

An estimated 150,000 Filipino nurses work in the US, earning up to 30 times more than they could back home.

But at what cost?

Many nurses work long hours, some juggling multiple jobs to support their families. Others are exploited, intimidated and forced into indentured labour.

Now Filipino nurses are on the front lines of New York's COVID-19 crisis, some losing their lives as they battle to keep Americans alive. Meanwhile, the Philippines is facing a dire shortage of medical workers at this critical time.

101 East investigates the price of chasing the American Dream.

Join the conversation @AJ101East

Source: Al Jazeera