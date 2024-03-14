Video Duration 24 minutes 40 seconds
Inside paedophilia scandals in one of the most Catholic nations
101 East investigates alleged paedophilia scandals involving high-profile Catholic priests in East Timor.
The Catholic Church is central to everyday life in East Timor, where nearly 98 percent of people practise Catholicism.
But there is a dark side to the church’s presence in the far east of the Indonesian archipelago – paedophilia scandals involving high-profile clergymen.
American priest Richard Daschbach is in prison for his crimes but retains the support of the country’s prime minister, Xanana Gusmao.
Meanwhile, Timorese Bishop Ximenes Belo, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been disciplined by the Vatican following multiple accusations of rape and sexual assault of young boys.
Published On 14 Mar 2024