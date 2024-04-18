Video Duration 24 minutes 50 seconds
The Kung Fu Nuns of Kathmandu
On a hill overlooking Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, rows of women launch shoulder-high kicks in unison, calling out as they strike through the brisk morning air.
Known as the Kung Fu Nuns, they believe martial arts are a form of meditation which prepares them for life’s challenges.
Behind them lies their home, a Buddhist monastery where about 300 nuns live.
They also serve their community, helping vulnerable women, visiting orphanages, picking up rubbish, repairing homes and spreading a message of environmental protection.
With intimate access to their daily lives, 101 East meets the Kung Fu Nuns of Kathmandu.
Published On 18 Apr 2024