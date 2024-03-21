China’s military camps for kids

101 East goes inside a Chinese military-style boot camp for kids.

In China, thousands of parents send their kids to military-style boot camps during the summer holidays every year.

Over the course of a month, children as young as six learn military discipline, undergo rigorous physical training, and are taught what it means to defend their homeland.

We meet parents, their children, and the instructors charged with toughening them up across 28 days.

