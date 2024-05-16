How India is racing against time to save the endangered red panda

101 East reveals how India is fighting to conserve its population of one of the world’s rarest animals.

In the eastern Himalayas of India, a fight is under way to save one of the world’s rarest creatures.

Red pandas are known for their bright red fur and bushy, ringed tails and for spending most of their time sleeping in the trees of the mountainous forest range.

But they’re a rare sight.

Vulnerable to climate change, habitat loss and poaching, their numbers have plummeted.

Now, an Indian breeding and conservation programme is working hard to not only protect the species but also their habitat.

101 East reveals the battle to save India’s endangered red pandas.