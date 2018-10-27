In May, after more than 60 years in government, Malaysia's ruling party was kicked out, plagued by growing corruption allegations, financial scandals and even claims of murder.

Now fighting for his legacy and freedom, former Prime Minister Najib Razak faces charges of money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust.

In this exclusive episode of 101 East, Mary Ann Jolley interviews former Prime Minister Najib Razak and asks what went wrong.

Source: Al Jazeera