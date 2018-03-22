Thousands of children go missing or are abandoned each year in Pakistan. But one charity is determined to save them.

Every year in Pakistan, thousands of children go missing or are abandoned on the streets of Karachi. Some are found dead in the streets amid piles of rubbish.

They are children born out of wedlock - a source of shame in Pakistani society. But one charity is trying to save them, encouraging women to leave their newborns with them, so they can find the babies new homes.

They also work to reunite missing children with their families - anything to give Pakistan's lost children another chance at life.

Source: Al Jazeera