Red Cross: Do not normalise what is happening in Gaza

ICRC Regional Director Fabrizio Carboni discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the risks facing aid workers.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is reaching catastrophic levels as the war is in its seventh month. With the territory’s population at imminent risk of famine and healthcare services in danger of complete collapse, Palestinians are struggling to cope.

Aid workers also face increasing danger, and there is concern the situation in the strip will get even worse.

So how will the territory’s residents survive? And what is the situation for aid workers facing increasing dangers on the ground?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Fabrizio Carboni, the regional director for the Near and Middle East for the International Committee of the Red Cross, about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.