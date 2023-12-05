Israel-Gaza war: Does the West have the power to stop Israel?

Former French ambassador to Israel talks with Marc Lamont Hill on the West’s response to Israel’s war on Gaza.

While Western countries initially expressed their unconditional support for Israel after the October 7 attacks, eventually some began voicing their concern as the humanitarian crisis and the civilian death toll in Gaza worsened. France’s President Emmanuel Macron was one of the few Western leaders who called for a ceasefire a month after Israel began its offensive.

Nearly nine weeks since the beginning of the war, has the West helped or hindered efforts to stop the death of civilians? What role could the West have in achieving a diplomatic or political solution?

On UpFront this week, former French ambassador to both Israel and the United States, Gerard Araud, speaks to Marc Lamont Hill about the West’s stance towards Israel.