Why has India’s Narendra Modi strengthened ties with Israel?

In the latest episode of UpFront, we look at how relations between the two countries have evolved in recent decades.

India has traditionally been a supporter of Palestinian rights, so it was a surprise when, amid Israel’s deadly air strikes, India abstained from a vote on the United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Early in his premiership, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi established warm relations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has been a strong ally in what appears to be a repositioning of India’s traditional stance.

What is behind this shift? Why is Modi building such strong ties with Netanyahu?

On UpFront this week, Professor Nitasha Kaul of the Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Westminster talks with Marc Lamont Hill about the politics behind India’s new ties with Israel.