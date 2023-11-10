Israel-Gaza war: What are the limits to the principle of self-defence?

Marc Lamont Hill challenges former US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Israel-Gaza war has been raging for more than a month, killing over 10,500 civilians in Gaza, half of them children. Israel says it is acting in legitimate self-defence and is rooting out Hamas. Meanwhile, criticism over the deadly Israeli air strikes is mounting, with rights groups and some countries repeatedly calling for a ceasefire.

What are the limits to the principle of self-defence? What role can the United States and the international community play?

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill challenges David Friedman, former US ambassador to Israel under President Donald Trump, on whether Israel is respecting international law.