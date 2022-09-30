Brazil election: ‘It’s a question of national salvation’
Celso Amorim, Brazil’s former FM and adviser to frontrunner Lula Da Silva, on what’s at stake in the upcoming election.
As Brazilians get ready to head to the polls, a former foreign minister and current adviser to the presidential campaign of Luiz Inácio “Lula” Da Silva warns that if incumbent president Jair Bolsanaro were to win a second term in office, “Brazil as we understand it will no longer exist.
“They are destroying the legacy of a hundred years of Brazilian Republic, more than a hundred years.”
This week on an UpFront special, Celso Amorim talks to Marc Lamont Hill about what lies ahead for Brazil.
Published On 30 Sep 2022