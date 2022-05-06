The plight of refugees and migrants around the world

UNHCR: “We all live in a world that is very vulnerable and very fragile and it can turn on its head.”

In this special edition of UpFront, we take a closer look at the plight of migrants and refugees.

Millions of people across the globe have been displaced by conflict, economic instability and increasingly by the effects of climate change.

So is the world ready to cope with this challenge? That was one of the many questions we asked politicians, relief workers and humanitarian officials this year.

This week, Marc Lamont Hill looks back at how the show has highlighted the struggles of refugees and the issue of migration over the past year.