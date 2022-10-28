Femonationalism and the impact on women’s rights

‘It’s a mistake to assume that just because one is a woman, one is going to vote for a feminist agenda.’

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first woman prime minister, is the latest in a line of female nationalists occupying high-ranking political positions across Europe.

Like France’s Marine Le Pen and Germany’s Alice Weidel, Meloni’s ascent has been linked to a phenomenon known as femonationalism – where feminist ideas are used to advance a nationalist agenda.

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill is joined by scholars, Sara Farris, who coined the term femonationalism, Mayanthi Fernando and Cynthia Miller-Idriss, for a discussion on femonationalism and why so many women engage with far-right movements when they are seemingly at odds with their own interests.