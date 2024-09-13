Bangladesh youth revolution: One month after toppling government

We reconnect with our Bangladesh community, one month since a youth-led movement forced out PM Hasina.

Last week, Bangladesh marked one month since a youth-led movement ended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule. Initially sparked by protests against a quota system for government jobs, the unrest soon escalated into a full-scale revolution. More than 1,000 people were killed, and more than 400 students lost their eyesight due to police brutality. We’ll ask our community in Bangladesh what lies ahead for its youth and whether the interim government can deliver on its promises.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Prapti Taposhi – Bangladeshi student activist

Tasnima Zaman – Columbia University graduate

“John” – The Bangladeshi Voice Instagram owner