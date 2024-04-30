Palestinians turn to crowdfunding to escape Gaza

Palestinians in Gaza have resorted to crowdfunding to flee, but scammers are preying on their desperation.

Amid Israel’s war on Gaza, Palestinians are turning to crowdfunding to raise funds to escape violence and devastation. The cost? About $5,000 per person. This episode delves deep into the multifaceted exploitation of Palestinians who have been trying to take matters into their own hands. We discuss the struggles of raising money for these border crossings and the roadblocks from crowdfunding sites.

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Abeer Salim – Palestinian journalist

Taleed el-Sabawi – Palestinian-American law and public health professor

Abeer Zayyad – Operation Olive Branch volunteer

Timothy Kaldas – Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy