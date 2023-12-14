Are the boycotts against Israel making an impact?

Consumers are using boycotts as a tool to call corporations out for their support of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Some companies have seen their sales decline as consumers continue to boycott them for their association with Israel.

But does abandoning certain brands really make a difference in ending the bloodshed in Gaza? How much pressure is needed to force real change?

The Palestinian-led movement, Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS), continues to call out these companies.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Saleh Hijazi – Apartheid-free policy coordinator, BDS

Alys Samson Estapé – Former European campaigns coordinator, BDS

Ahmed Bashbash – Founder, NoThanks App