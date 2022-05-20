What’s next for crypto investors?

On Friday, May 20 at 19:30 GMT:

Investors have seen their crypto fortunes disappear in the past weeks as a massive sell off of digital assets dealt severe blows to the global market. Last Thursday alone, $200 billion was sold off from crypto markets as the value of Bitcoin and other digital currencies tanked. In the past months, nearly $1 trillion – almost half global market value for digital currencies – has been wiped out.

The downturn comes at a time when crypto investing has gained wider acceptance by the finance industry. Many analysts say the crypto market is mirroring ongoing declines in traditional markets that have been hit by rising inflation and a spike in interest rates.

So can cryptocurrencies make a comeback, and is more scepticism warranted? Diehard investors are choosing to weather the storm and remain optimistic that crypto adoption will continue to grow. And in the face of global economic uncertainty, more traditional investors may continue looking to crypto to diversify their assets.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll talk about the latest crypto market crash and what it could mean for the future of digital assets.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Nick Mancini, @tradethechain

Director of Research, Trade The Chain

Nicholas Weaver, @ncweaver

Researcher, International Computer Science Institute