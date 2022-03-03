How has Russia’s war changed life for people in Ukraine?

Life has changed dramatically for Ukrainians since Russia’s incursion into the country a week ago. Many citizens are meeting the moment with a combination of fear, shock and resolve. Hundreds of Ukrainians are dead, thousands are taking up arms against Russian troops and hundreds of thousands are fleeing their homes, seeking safety in neighbouring countries, amid the worst armed conflict Europe has seen in nearly 80 years.

The future remains uncertain for both those who stayed and left. In anticipation of ground battles, Ukraine has banned all male citizens aged 18-60 years old from exiting the country. Meanwhile, neighbouring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, which in the past have opposed refugee resettlement, are welcoming incoming Ukrainians. But the United Nations warns that the war could create up to five million refugees, a number Europe may not be equipped to handle.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll talk to people in Ukraine about how life has changed since the war began, what they plan on doing next and how to help. Join the conversation.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Andriy Shevchenko, @AShevch

Fmr. Ambassador for Ukraine to Canada

Kateryna Malofieieva, @KatyaMalofeyeva

Producer, Al Jazeera English

Tetiana Pechonchyk, @penshark

CEO, Human Rights Centre ZMINA