What’s next for Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’?

On Tuesday, February 15 at 19:30 GMT:

Canada’s so-called “Freedom Convoy” started in January as a protest against vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the United States border, but the demonstration has since evolved into a movement against all COVID-19 public health restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the pandemic.

The convoy has become a rallying point for right-wing politics and has inspired similar protests in countries including in France, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

In the capital city Ottawa, hundreds of truckers and their supporters continue to occupy the streets downtown and outside Canadian parliament. In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked unprecedented emergency powers in an effort to deal with the protests.

According to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), approximately 85 percent of Canadian truckers are vaccinated.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll look at Canada’s trucker convoy and how the protests are influencing similar movements elsewhere.