The role of music in the Palestinian resistance movement
What role do music and musicians have in the fight for liberation?
This episode explores how music is interwoven with liberation struggles, particularly in the current war on Gaza. Through a conversation with prominent artists such as rapper and activist Saul Williams, Arab-American singer Leila Hegazy, and Lebanese-Palestinian singer Anees – who have been raising their voices for Palestine – we look at why they think art has historically played an important role in shifting global consciousness. We also hear from Rahaf, a singer from Gaza, about her hopes and how vital music is in the midst of despair.
Presenter: Myriam Francois
Guests:
Anees – Lebanese-Palestinian singer
Saul Williams – Rapper and activist
Leila Hegazy – Arab-American singer