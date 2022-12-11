How has faith given people strength in 2022?

On Monday, December 12 at 19:30 GMT:

As people around the world took the first tentative steps out of the shadows of the coronavirus pandemic in 2022, many communities saw other challenges rise to the fore.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its tenth month and has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more from their homes. The war severely disrupted exports of Ukrainian grain, cooking oil, and fertilisers, leaving many people in low-income countries on the edge of starvation. And the climate emergency deepened. Every corner of the world was touched by extreme weather driven by climate change, while experts warn that political leaders are failing to address the existential threat humanity faces.

Amid such uncertain times, faith provides billions of people worldwide with solace, guidance, and human connection. Yet some communities are enduring hate speech from extremists, solely based on their faith. Islamophobia remains a pernicious threat to Muslims worldwide, anti-Hindu sentiment is reportedly on the rise, and antisemitic hate speech by white supremacists and famous celebrities has been amplified via mainstream social media.

Interfaith dialogue is a powerful way to confront intolerance, bringing communities together in a spirit of mutual understanding. But how easy is it for faith leaders to provide spiritual guidance amid such threats to their own safety and that of their followers?

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll be joined by a panel of faith leaders to look back at 2022 and discuss how belief can be a positive force that tackles prejudice.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Sunita Viswanath, @SunitaSunitaV

Co-founder, Hindus for Human Rights and Co-founder, Sadhana

hindusforhumanrights.org

Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe, @Sister_Rosemary

Supervisor and teacher, St Monica’s convent

Rabbi Mark Goodman, @soccer_rabbi

Rabbi, Brith Sholom Jewish Center of Erie

rabbimarkashergoodman.com