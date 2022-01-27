Can war in Ukraine be averted?

On Thursday, January 27 at 19:30GMT:

In this episode of The Stream, we meet three Al Jazeera journalists – Hoda Abdel-Hamid, Katrina Yu, and Julia Muldavin – to hear about the stories they are covering around the world.

Ukraine

Diplomacy appears to be making little progress in the standoff between Ukraine and Russia. The US on Monday announced it had put 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe. In response, Russia held large scale military drills near the Ukraine border. Separately, the United Kingdom has urged its European allies to have sanctions ready in the event of a Russian invasion. In this segment, Hoda Abdel-Hamid will get us up to speed.

Beijing Olympics

With the Beijing Winter Olympics just over a week away, the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an impact. NBC and ESPN, two major US broadcasters, announced they would not be sending key reporters to cover the events. There are also concerns over freedom of expression after a Beijing 2022 official announced that any behaviour by athletes that violated Chinese rules could be subject to punishment. However, the International Olympic Committee says athletes are free to express themselves on any matter within the Olympic village as long as it is not during competition or medal ceremonies. In this segment, Katrina Yu joins us from Beijing.

Homelessness in Hawaii

Hawaii, where the average home price is about $1.1 million is the most expensive US state in which to live. The lack of affordable housing is deeply felt by the Native Hawaiian community. One in three households is at risk of homelessness and, according to the 2020 O’ahu Point In Time Count, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders account for over half of the state’s homeless population, although the group only represents 20 percent of the overall population. The issue is also the subject of a new short film by AJ+. In this segment, filmmaker Julia Muldavin will tell us more.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Hoda Hamid, @HodaAH

Senior Correspondent, Al Jazeera English

Katrina Yu, @Katmyu

Correspondent, Al Jazeera English

Julia Muldavin, @juliamuldavin

Producer, AJ+