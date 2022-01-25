As US puts 8,500 soldiers on high alert for Eastern Europe deployment, Paris and Berlin seek unified response to Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet in Berlin to seek a common response to Russia as fears rise that Moscow could soon attack Ukraine.

Tuesday’s talks in the German capital come a day after Washington put 8,500 troops on heightened alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe, potentially at very short notice, and other NATO member states moved to boost their presence in the region.

Russia has massed some 100,000 troops within reach of Ukraine’s border, surrounding its neighbour with forces from the north, east and south.

The Kremlin denies planning an invasion and Moscow cites the Western response as evidence that Russia is the target, not the instigator, of aggression.

Here are all the latest updates:

6 mins ago (10:22 GMT)

‘War with Ukraine’ unwanted by Russians: Analyst

Pavel Felgenhauer, a Moscow-based independent defence and military analyst, says the ongoing crisis is creating “fear” among many Russian citizens.

“Real confrontation with the West, and a possible war with Ukraine, is not what the people really want,” Felgenhauer told Al Jazeera from the Russian capital.

“There is an effect of kind of rallying around the flag in a time of crisis, but there is a lot of fear, people are afraid of war… that’s obvious, and many hope this is just a kind of … high-power stake game, that this is brinkmanship and there will be no war.”

29 mins ago (10:00 GMT)

Kremlin says US actions causing ‘great concern’

The Kremlin has said it is Washington’s actions over Ukraine with “great concern” and accused the US of heightening tensions after it put troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed.

“The United States is escalating tensions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We are watching these US actions with great concern.”

47 mins ago (09:41 GMT)

Russian, Ukrainian officials to meet

Russian and Ukrainian officials are set to meet in Paris on Wednesday for talks with their French and German counterparts.

The meeting marks a revival of four-way talks between the nations known as the Normandy Format.

1 hour ago (09:20 GMT)

Madrid focused on deterrence in Eastern Europe: Minister

Spain’s defence minister says its warships and fighter jets deployed in Eastern Europe are not offensive but are focused on stability and deterrence.

“These are permanent missions of stability and deterrence and in no way offensive,” Margarita Robles said during an interview with radio station SER.

Spain has deployed fighter jets in Baltic countries to contribute to NATO’s air surveillance programme for a number of years. Robles said last week Spain also sent two warships to the Mediterranean and Black Seas and is considering sending more warplanes to Bulgaria.

1 hour ago (09:00 GMT)

NATO reinforces its eastern flank

NATO allies have put forces on standby and sent ships and fighter jets to bolster Europe’s eastern defences as tensions soar over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.

Read more here.

2 hours ago (08:45 GMT)

In a Ukrainian city, a civilian army prepares for war with Russia

In Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, reserve forces are busily preparing for a possible conflict with Russia.

They are part of the so-called Territorial Defence Force – a volunteer unit within the country’s official Armed Forces – which is being readied for engagement.

Read more here.