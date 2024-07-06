The clock is ticking on Biden’s candidacy
Biden struggles to deal with a political and media pile-on over his age.
After a disastrous debate, President Joe Biden etched questions about his cognitive capabilities into the public consciousness. Liberal media outlets and commentators, who long downplayed warning signs about Biden’s ageing, have changed their tune. Many are now calling on him to step down.
Contributors:
Akela Lacy – Politics reporter, The Intercept
Branko Marcetic – Author: Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden; staff writer, Jacobin
David Sirota – Founder, The Lever
Jennifer Stromer-Galley – Professor of information studies, Syracuse University
On our radar:
After a resounding win in the first round of elections, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party is on the verge of an historic victory. Tariq Nafi looks at the favourable media coverage that helped fuel the far right’s rise.
France’s most passionate protester
Over the centuries, the French have turned political protest into an art form. Producer Johanna Hoes profiles one demonstrator whose penchant for protests – and commitment – sets him apart.
Featuring:
Eric de Chassey – Director, Institut National D’Histoire De l’Art
Jean-Baptiste Redde – Poet & Activist
Sarah Waters – Professor of French Studies, University of Leeds