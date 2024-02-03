Israel vs UNRWA: Deflection and deception
Israeli intelligence accuses a UN refugee agency of collusion with Hamas – and the media take it at face value.
Israel has for years been claiming that the United Nations refugee agency (UNRWA) is in cahoots with Hamas. The latest allegations – which coincided with the International Court of Justice’s order for Israel to prevent genocide – bear the hallmarks of a distraction tactic. So far, the media have taken the bait.
Contributors:
Diana Buttu – Palestinian lawyer
Tal Mimran – Former Israeli government adviser
Abdaljawad Omar – Academic, Birzeit University
Kenneth Roth – Former executive director, Human Rights Watch
On our radar
Last month, a New York Times investigation carried Israeli allegations of sexual violence by Hamas during its October 7 attacks. Meenakshi Ravi explains why that story is being called into question.
Germany’s ‘Palestine exception’ to free speech
Historical guilt and the stifling of pro-Palestinian dissent in Germany.
Contributors:
Hebh Jamal – Palestinian journalist
Hanno Hauenstein – Journalist and former editor, Berliner Zeitung
Wieland Hoban – Chair, Jewish Voice for Peace