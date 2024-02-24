Media heroes and traitors – Assange vs Navalny

The media coverage of two dissidents reveals how Western media select those they champion and vilify.

With Alexey Navalny’s death and Julian Assange’s extradition appeal happening within a week of each other, we look at the selective treatment of the two dissenters in the Western media.

Lead contributors:

Chip Gibbons – Policy Director, Defending Rights & Dissent

Matt Kennard – Chief Investigator, Declassified UK

Branko Marcetic – Writer, Jacobin

Rebecca Vincent – Director of Campaigns, Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

On our radar:

Usually silent in the face of the suffering in Gaza, Israeli TV channels broadcast segments on the abuse of Palestinian captives – with a positive spin. Tariq Nafi reports.

Namibia’s (mis)remembered genocide

Germany’s genocide in Namibia early in the 20th century has long been a misremembered episode in colonial history. Despite efforts to correct that record, many are yet to hear the testimonies of the victimised communities: the Herero and Nama peoples.

Featuring:

Christina Haritos – Communications Scholar

Suzie Ndaundika Shefeni – Researcher and Journalist

Jephta Nguherimo – Herero Activist and Poet